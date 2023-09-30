Tracy Cortez issues two-word reaction after fan offers to fight Jon Jones to get a chance to date her

Tracy Cortez is one of the most well-known women's MMA fighters competing in the UFC. She experienced a recent surge in popularity due to a combination of her lengthy 11-fight win streak, physical appearance and social media shenanigans with one-time UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa.

Two fans recently expressed their admiration for her in the comment section of one of her Instagram posts. One fan claimed that he'd fight UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones to earn a chance to date her.

Meanwhile, another fan made an even more ludicrous claim, stating that he'd willingly go to federal prison for her. This isn't the first time fans have expressed an interest in her. The first comment drew a response from Tracy Cortez herself, with the 125-pounder saying the following:

"lol dam..."

On the octagon side of things, she recently defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius at Noche UFC in a bout that featured a controversial moment when her opponent grabbed and pulled on one of her braids. The event also featured her divisional champion Alexa Grasso, who faced Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch.

The headline bout was also controversial, as it ended in a split-draw, with judge Mike Bell scoring round five as a 10-8 in Alexa Grasso's favor, drawing widespread criticism from the MMA community. Meanwhile, Tracy Cortez's win earned her the #12 ranking in the women's flyweight division and moved her one step closer to the top 10.

Given her current trajectory in the division and the fans she has amassed, she has become a notable name in the 125-pound division. Whether she'll reach championship heights, however, remains to be seen.

Have Tracy Cortez and Brian Ortega dated?

While Tracy Cortez and Brian Ortega are no longer a couple the two UFC fighters were once engaged. However, the two have since gone their separate ways, although the details of their breakup remain unknown. But it seems that the split wasn't amicable.

When a picture of Tracy Cortez in the company of Paulo Costa surfaced, Brian Ortega addressed fans who claimed that he had made a mistake by separating from her. He claimed that his decision didn't amount to a fumble and that he'd in fact left her on purpose, describing it as "throwing the ball away."

This drew a response from Cortez, who advised Ortega to refrain from speaking ill of her, as she is yet to say anything negative about him.