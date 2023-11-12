Fans have been left mesmerized by Brittney Palmer's social media posts from UFC 295.

Palmer is undoubtedly one of the most famous octagon girls in the UFC. Having been with the UFC for over a decade, it's safe to say that she has built a loyal legion of followers. Her fans are quick to react to everything she posts on her social media, and the same happened recently when she flaunted her look for the recently concluded UFC 295.

Brittney Palmer captioned her latest Instagram post:

"Bright lights, big city and endless possibilities"

Reacting to her Instagram post, Brittney Palmer's fans flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for her. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"SHES A SPECIAL WOMAN TREAT HER LIKE QUEEN"

"The HOTTEST attraction in the UFC"

"You are absolutely sublime you are a goddess"

Fan reactions

Brittney Palmer recalls how a fatal accident changed her career path

Palmer has even won the Ringcard 'Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022) and has also been featured in some of the world's most prominent fashion magazines while also being an artist. However, this is not what she always wanted to do.

Instead, Brittney Palmer wanted to be a dancer. At the age of 18, Palmer started working as a magician's assistant and a burlesque dancer in Las Vegas. However, at the age of 21, she suffered a life-changing accident that brought about her interest in painting.

Speaking about it during an interview with SunSport, Palmer said:

"When I was 21 I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period I started to realize that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I thought were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together. In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it, I just couldn't imagine dancing again."

