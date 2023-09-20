Tristan Tate brands Howard Stern’s embrace of ‘Woke' beliefs a desperate attempt to avoid becoming the next Russell Brand

Tristan Tate and his older brother Andrew Tate are currently facing charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and other crimes. Their legal battle is the culmination of an investigation that has found sufficient evidence to formally charge the two men with crimes many have accused them of.

On a similarly controversial, but less criminal front, the Tate brothers often express their divisive, political, and social views on the internet. Now, Tristan Tate has taken aim at popular radio personality, Howard Stern, who recently expressed pride in being woke, a term that means heightened awareness of social injustices.

Tristan Tate took to X/Twitter to claim that Howard Stern's decision to champion wokeism was merely an attempt at shielding himself from a litany of sexual misconduct accusations, like the ones that have befallen comedian and actor Russell Brand throughout his career.

He punctuated his claim by stating that these alleged accusations would come to light if Stern favored Republicans or questioned Democratic rhetoric. Both he and his brother are no strangers to verbally attacking or making sensational accusations about public figures.

Not long ago, his older brother Andrew Tate accused renowned YouTuber, MrBeast, of rigging the results of an online competition against his favor. Curiously, the younger Tate brother has been nothing but complimentary of MrBeast, having congratulated him on his recent fitness journey.

While the two brothers accuse others of possible wrongdoings, they are both facing the most serious legal battle of their lives. Throughout their ordeal, however, they have continued to maintain their innocence, alleging that there's a conspiracy to silence them.

Is Tristan Tate also a former kickboxer?

Andrew Tate is known to have been a fairly successful kickboxer, though he never captured a major title in K1 or Glory, and his record has been called into question by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. But what of Tristan Tate? As it turns out, he is also a former kickboxer.

However, like his brother, he retired early from the sport. He cited the low pay that's prevalent in the kickboxing world as his main reason for leaving the sport. But it is also worth noting that Tate sustained a shoulder injury after a traffic accident, which left him unable to fight as he once did.