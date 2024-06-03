Tristan Tate consoles Deontay Wilder with heartfelt thanks for "countless hours of nail-biting entertainment" post KO loss in Saudi Arabia

While taking a break from his political opinion tweets on social media, Tristan Tate took time to recognize Deontay Wilder after what could be the final fight of his career. As a former kickboxer, Tate thanked Wilder for his time as one of the most entertaining boxers in recent history.

Tate asked his followers to "take a moment to congratulate" Wilder on his successful career as a former WBC heavyweight champion. The 35-year-old addressed the uncertainty of Wilder's current situation, noting that an upcoming retirement is not definite but appears likely.

Tate tweeted:

"Let's take a moment to congratulate @BronzeBomber on a fantastic career. Thank you for the countless hours of nail-biting entertainment over the years. He's got the money, he's go the fame, he's got the family. I hope he enjoys retirement. He may well decide to step back in the ring, who knows. But if he doesn't? *A round of applause*"

Trending

Check out Tristan Tate's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

In the fifth round of the main event of Queensberry vs. Matchroom, Wilder suffered a devastating knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang. The loss was his second straight in Saudi Arabia and fourth of his last five fights.

Wilder defined himself as the WBC heavyweight champion in 2015, beating Bermane Stiverne by decision to improve to 33-0. For the next five years, he would brutalize oncoming challengers of his title with his intimidating right hand some praised to be the most powerful punch of all time.

Was Tristan Tate a boxer?

Along with his older brother Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate has spent most of his time on social media as a political influencer. However, with backgrounds in kickboxing, the Tate brothers have kept up with current events in combat sports, occasionally tweeting their opinions on the matter on X.

As the lesser-known brother, Tristan Tate held a career record in kickboxing of 43-9. According to Tristan-Tate.com, the younger brother also won two European Championships in his time. However, he only competed in kickboxing and not traditional boxing.

Expand Tweet

Tate has stated in interviews that he was not as successful of a fighter as his older brother, who became a world champion. Tate claimed his fighting style was taxing on his body and led to injuries that ended his career in the ring.