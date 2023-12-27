Tristan Tate criticizes Ridley Scott’s Napoleon movie alleging that its war scenes are "wildly misrepresented"

Tristan Tate recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and went on a rant about Ridley Scott's latest film, Napoleon.

As the name suggests, Napoleon is a biopic on Napoleon Bonaparte, the legendary French leader. The film features a number of battle sequences, including the famous battle of Waterloo.

In the film, Joaquin Phoenix plays the role of Bonaparte. A major focus of the film is charting Bonaparte's rise to power, as well as his relationship with his wife, Josephine.

That being said, the film also focuses on a number of Bonaparte's conquests, including the Battle of Austerlitz and his wars against Egypt.

Tristan Tate took to X to call the film out for being historically inaccurate. He wrote:

"Young men have you seen the shitshow that is Ridley Scotts "Napoleon"? Watch this.The battle that was wildly misrepresented in the middle of the movie (on the icy lake) please watch this. 20 minutes. The REAL battle of Austerlitz. The REAL genius of it. https://youtube.com/watch?v=4YZzkWMDfPo"

The video linked by Tristan Tate in the tweet goes into detail on the Battle of Austerlitz, highlighting Bonaparte's strategy, the important role it played in his campaign against the British and the impact it had on European history.

Tristan Tate suggests that the Battle of Waterloo sequence in the movie Napoleon was "portrayed badly"

In a follow-up tweet, Tristan Tate also added that the Battle of Waterloo sequence from Napoleon, which plays out at the end of the film, was also poorly executed by the production team behind the film.

He wrote:

"While we are at it here is Waterloo (The battle portrayed BADLY at the end of the movie). In the film Napoleon himself is stabbing people on the field with his sword?Watch this. And credit to Dan Snow @thehistoryguy for making these."

Once again, Tate linked a video that attempts to decipher the events that led up to the Battle of Waterloo, and what Bonaparte's defeat meant for the French. After the French were defeated at Waterloo, Bonaparte's career was all but over. He was then exiled to the Island of St. Helena, where he died when he was 51 years old.