"Trump is gonna think Matt Serra did coke" - UFC's announcement of exclusive interview with Donald Trump interview draws hilarious fan reactions

The UFC's announcement of President Donald Trump's appearance on the official podcast of the UFC, UFC Unfiltered, with Matt Sera and Jim Norton elicited an amusing response from MMA fans online.

A fan expressed concerns about Serra's sobriety in President Trump's presence by writing:

"Trump is gonna think Matt Serra did coke before recording."

"Cant wait for Trump debut."

"Pls tell Me this ain't photoshop."

Donald Trump shares a close bond with UFC President Dana White. White supported him during his presidential run, while Trump played a key role in helping UFC prosper. Hence, the friendship between the two is well known. President Trump was recently seen at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, alongside Dana White.

Dana White shared his experience of having Donald Trump at UFC 290 and his love for fights

Donald Trump is one of the most popular public figures across the globe. The former President of the United States is known for his flamboyant personality, which encompasses the political arena. At UFC 290, he was received warmly by a receptive crowd and was escorted by UFC President Dana White himself.

In a fully stacked card, Trump had an exchange with fighters like Bo Nickal, Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley, and Dricus du Plessis. 'Stillknocks' jumped over the octagon to greet the former U.S. President after his fight with Robert Whittaker. Sharing his thoughts with reporters on Trump's presence at the event and his relationship with him, White said:

"Listen we all know he is one of my very very good friends, I love being around him, I had dinner with him last night till midnight. He's awesome, he's hilarious and I love hanging out with him and he's such a huge fight fan so he knows everybody, he knows everything, you know I just love the guy."

On Trump's love for the sport, he added:

"He liked the whole card, you want to know how crazy this guy is, he's driving here, he got here at 5:40, he watched the earlier fights on his phone...It's like he loves the fights."

