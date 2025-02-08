"Turki and Nakisa about to have beef for years now" - Fans react to Most Valuable Promotions' statement regarding Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul

Canelo Alvarez was the focus of a recent MVP press release after discussions around him fighting Jake Paul fizzled out. Most Valuable Promotions is the entity that Paul himself is behind. The company put out a lengthy statement about how negotiations were supposedly deep for a massive Cinco De Mayo fight in Las Vegas between Paul and Alvarez.

MVP made comments about carrying themselves with transparency and integrity, relaying that not everyone in the boxing space shares those values. After an odd quip about fight promoters having media members on their payroll, the company mentioned how active discussions with several high-profile opponents are currently happening for 'The Problem Child'.

Several X users responded to this MVP press statement, with a sizable thread amassing quickly underneath it.

"Turki and nakisa about to have beef for years now"

"TL;DR. We got played. Just a leverage play. Canelo was never going to do business [with] us. He doesn't do clown fights."

"I thought Paul was the A side? A side got played?"

Check out MVP's full statement on the Paul and Alvarez situation below:

Canelo Alvarez only fights "real fighters," according to promoter

Many in the combat sports community are talking about Canelo Alvarez's apparent pivot from negotiations for the Jake Paul showdown toward a large four-bout deal for Riyadh Season prize fights.

While things seemingly changed in a matter of hours, from the Jake Paul fight seeming like a done deal to the news of Canelo becoming part of the Riyadh season proceedings, the promotional figurehead of the circuit has commented on this development.

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudia Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, spoke to ESPN about the dissolved Alvarez-Paul situation. His comment was shared on X by boxing journalist Mike Coppinger.

Alalshikh kept his thoughts succinct when addressing the 34-year-old megastar signing the multi-fight deal:

"Canelo fights only real fighters"

Rumblings surrounding this four-fight deal mention Jermall Charlo or Bruno Surace as Canelo Alvarez's opponent on Cinco De Mayo weekend. A Terence Crawford super fight is also being discussed for Sept. in Las Vegas.

Alvarez is coming off a victory over Edgar Berlanga on points last September, and he seems poised for not just a big 2025 but also a massive 2026 by all accounts.

