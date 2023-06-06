Ever since the announcement of his imminent return to the octagon, fans are getting more worried each time they see footage of Conor McGregor surface. Some believe he is not taking his comeback seriously and his actions on social media have only added to those claims, as his bizarre posts are being questioned.

'The Notorious' has always been an active member of social media and often lets his thoughts air on whichever platform he chooses. Similar to many other fighters in the sport, the Irishman has many controversial takes online but receives far more serious criticism than most due to his stature in the sport.

As he continues to tweet strange messages to his followers on Twitter, fans are questioning Conor McGregor's state of mind, with others insisting he may not be sober during his strange barrage of posts online.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I’ve got it! Mats on the yacht. I’ve got it! Mats on the yacht.

momo @owowowowowow0 @TheNotoriousMMA This man will be drugged out and broke like bam margera in 10 years @TheNotoriousMMA This man will be drugged out and broke like bam margera in 10 years

Having coached one half of The Ultimate Fighter 31, Conor McGregor is reportedly ready to return to the cage and will be hoping to put another title charge into motion.

The former two-division champion is expected to be locking horns with Michael Chandler in his comeback fight. But a large number of supporters believe his matchup with 'Iron' won't actually take place.

R8TEDR @LastLaugh2nHalf @TheNotoriousMMA Dana says it's hard to reel these guys back in to fight, what he really meant to say is that Conor isn't hungry anymore because of the money. I'm willing to bet everything that chandler vs Conor doesn't happen. And honestly ultimate fighter is Def not what we all thought. @TheNotoriousMMA Dana says it's hard to reel these guys back in to fight, what he really meant to say is that Conor isn't hungry anymore because of the money. I'm willing to bet everything that chandler vs Conor doesn't happen. And honestly ultimate fighter is Def not what we all thought.

Chris McMahan @ChrisMcMahan1 @TheNotoriousMMA Huge fan. Worried we are not really gonna get you back in the Octagon bro. Can't blame ya. You earned everything and more. Hoping for announcements soon mate @TheNotoriousMMA Huge fan. Worried we are not really gonna get you back in the Octagon bro. Can't blame ya. You earned everything and more. Hoping for announcements soon mate

Farl @TomFarley93 @TheNotoriousMMA SBG > anything. Your world titles weren’t won on a yacht. They were won in the gym. @TheNotoriousMMA SBG > anything. Your world titles weren’t won on a yacht. They were won in the gym.

JTT @ian84103094 @TheNotoriousMMA Or you could go to the gym and train like you're supposed to be @TheNotoriousMMA Or you could go to the gym and train like you're supposed to be

Since the fight announcement, Michael Chandler is hopeful of a matchup with McGregor and has been training like a monster in preparation for the potential fight date.

Although he could be training just as hard, footage released to the public of the Ireland native has shown him partying and seemingly not sober over the past few weeks. Though there is no official date for the rumored clash, it is believed that the UFC is aiming to book the bout for late 2023.

Conor McGregor's next fight: What has kept 'The Notorious' out of the octagon for so long?

It has been almost two years since Conor McGregor competed under the UFC banner and his future in the sport remains in question. But why hasn't he fought in so long?

During the most recent octagon outing in his trilogy brawl with Dustin Poirier, the star suffered a broken leg which put doubts on if he would ever return to combat sports.

After recovering from the horrific injury, McGregor decided to bulk up and make his on-screen debut in the forthcoming reimagining of the widely popular Road House. After wrapping the film, the MMA icon announced his intention to return to fighting.

Screen Off Script @ScreenOffScript Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal from the "ROAD HOUSE" set Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal from the "ROAD HOUSE" set 🎥 https://t.co/iap9g9Hhiv

Poll : 0 votes