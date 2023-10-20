“Two BJJ GOATS” - Fans loving Ruotolo twins’ hard-nosed sparring against each other

Grappling fans are in awe of young BJJ GOATs Kade and Tye Ruotolo this week after a preview of their latest outdoor sparring session was released on Instagram.

The famous Ruotolo twins, Kade and Tye, have become two of the most recognizable names in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, let alone ONE Championship.

Their combined triumphs inside and outside the mats have indeed resonated with the fans, who not too long ago, weren’t that interested in submission grappling.

Now that they’ve brought a modern twist to the sport, no one misses a BJJ match when Tye or Kade make their walkouts. As evidenced by a new teaser they’ve released on Instagram, entitled “Scraps in The Park”, fans are especially keen to watch what a day looks like for the two jiu-jitsu champions.

Catch a sneak peak below:

The twins were showered with online support and praise from the fans after watching the brothers scrapping in the park. ONE hyped up fan exclaimed the following:

“2 bjj GOATS ftwc”

Read the rest below:

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

Kade and Tye Ruotolo have taken their respective divisions by storm since their first introduction on the grand stage in 2022. Their unparalleled jiu-jitsu skills, individual aggression and in-cage flair, have also helped them in their rise to prominence in ONE Championship.

Kade, the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, has been one of the more active grapplers in competition today.

He successfully defended his belt for the second time against fellow BJJ star Tommy Langaker this past June after capturing the belt against Russia’s Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022.

At the moment, there are talks about Kade joining the MMA ranks in the new year, which has his fans even more hyped up for his return.

His twin brother Tye, however, has one more goal to accomplish before MMA becomes a priority.

After destroying his last opponent, Turkey’s Dagi Arslanliev at 180 pounds this past August, Tye will finally compete for the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Russian veteran Magomed Abdulkadirov, which is booked on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade, from inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tye’s world title fight and the entire ONE Fight Night 16 card are available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.