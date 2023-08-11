Two-division king Anatoly Malykhin to other heavyweights: “I'm on a whole different level”

Anatoly Malykhin has issued another warning to his fellow contenders in the heavyweight division of ONE Championship, reminding them to be careful of what they wish for.

The unbeaten Russian athlete has dominated the heavyweight and light heavyweight ranks of the organization, and his latest reminder comes after a pivotal heavyweight showdown at last week’s ONE Fight Night 13.

Last Friday, August 4, ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane earned an impressive win over heavyweight world title favorite Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida to push himself as a potential contender for the throne.

The Senegalese wrestling tank and the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion threw the kitchen sink at one another in the opening round, firing takedowns, trading leather, and having a go at one another at a furious pace.

However, the action shifted a couple of gears down in the second and third rounds, as both men huffed and puffed while attempting to load something significant to power them across the finish line.

Despite the statement win over the then-undefeated Brazilian, Anatoly Malykhin said ‘Reug Reug’ has a lot of levels to work on before he can contest for the 26 pounds of gold.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Sladkiy’ said:

“I'm on a whole different level compared to these guys.”

Find out if Kane did enough at ONE Fight Night 13 to earn a shot at Anatoly Malykhin’s heavyweight world title on Amazon Prime Video. The replay feature will be available to those in North America.