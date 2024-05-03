"Two GOATs" - Chatri Sityodtong open to book super fight between legends Demetrious Johnson and Manny Pacquiao

ONE Championship has always been committed to giving fans all over the world must-watch bouts from different martial arts disciplines and there could be another coming very soon, once again featuring Demetrious Johnson.

The world's largest martial arts promotion recently drummed up intrigue in a potential crossover bout between the current ONE flyweight MMA world titlist and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao featuring this quote from 'Mighty Mouse':

"I'd love to box. If it was Manny Pacquiao, **** it, I'm doing it."

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong commented on the same post:

"I am down for it! Two goats!"

In March 2022, ONE Championship made waves in combat sports when they booked the hotly anticipated special mixed-rules matchup between flyweight Muay Thai world champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Johnson.

With the fight starting under Muay Thai rules, 'The Iron Man' put the onus on himself to end the fight quickly as he tagged the MMA icon with some heavy hits.

However, Johnson survived to reach round two where MMA rules were in effect and subsequently put Rodtang to sleep with a rear-naked choke.

Demetrious Johnson likes his chances in a fight against NBA legend

Never been one to back down talk of getting into hypothetical matchups, Johnson recently had an interview with DAZN MMA where he weighed his chances against Basketball Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal.

Here's what Johnson had to say about it:

"I would have to rely back on my jiu-jitsu and grappling to take him down, pass his guard, and look to submit him. Would it be hard? Absolutely. I believe in myself. I believe in my skill set and yeah, I think I could take Shaq."

While Johnson certainly has the skills to back it up, fighting the 7-foot-1, near 350-pound NBA icon is a different beast altogether.