“Two months for me is like two weeks” – Joshua Pacio says the clock is ticking fast on his rematch with Jarred Brooks

Every little bit of second counts for Joshua Pacio, with his rematch against Jarred Brooks fast approaching at ONE 166 on March 1.

The top-ranked challenger squares off against the ONE strawweight MMA world champion when the promotion debuts in Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

More than a year removed since their blockbuster 25-minute duel at ONE 164 in Manila, Philippines, Pacio has showcased improvements to his game and why he deserves to sit right atop the weight class.

For Brooks, this rematch will be his first challenge as the king of the division. And the Lions Nation MMA star hopes it will be his last if he can even the scores with the Mash Fight Team standout.

Speaking on his training camp across the festive season, Joshua Pacio had this to say to The MMA Superfan:

“Imagine, because the fight’s on March 1. For me, it’s just like February, so it’s like two months away, and two months for me is like two weeks. So I really need to focus on my conditioning, and my mindset should be there.”

With the right mindset, everything can be achieved. Even more impressive, ‘The Passion’s slate only shows that the former divisional king does exceptionally well in rematches, especially when his focus is beyond 100 percent.

Joshua Pacio came out on top versus Yoshitaka Naito and Yosuke Saruta when they ran it back, and this one could potentially be another similar plot for the fan-favorite superstar.

Joshua Pacio-Jarred Brooks and other world title fights at ONE 166: Qatar

ONE 166: Qatar is packed to the nines with some potential Fight of the Year offerings when it goes down on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Tye Ruotolo puts his welterweight submission grappling gold on the line against Australian standout Izaak Michell. In addition to that, Tang Kai and Thanh Le meet to determine the true ruler of the featherweight MMA division.

Right at the top, Reinier de Ridder and Anatoly Malykhin go toe-to-toe, with the latter gunning to be MMA’s first three-division world champion.

Just before they throw it down, Joshua Pacio and Brooks will showcase why the strawweight division is one of the most exciting weight classes across martial arts.

