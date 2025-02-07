Two-sport king Prajanchai says Ellis Badr Barboza fully merits a shot at his Muay Thai crown: "All good fighters"

When ONE Championship announced that British star Ellis Badr Barboza would be the next challenger for Prajanchai PK Saenchai's ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, some fans raised their eyebrows.

They thought that it was a big step up for Barboza since he only had two matches under the promotion, with one win and one no contest result.

However, the reigning two-sport strawweight king believes otherwise and gives 'El Jefe' credit by saying that he deserves a shot for the 26-pound golden belt.

Prajanchai shared this thought during his recent interview with the Bangkok Post, by stating:

"I can't exactly says if he deserves a title shot because I'm not really the one who makes this happen. But I think it's fine. I think everyone can get a title shot because they are all good fighters."

Watch Prajanchai's full interview here:

Prajanchai happy and honored to defeat Jonathan Di Bella in his previous outing

The 30-year-old Muay Thai superstar is fresh off a victory against former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fighst 68 in June 2024 to capture his second championship.

During his interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym-affiliated athlete has revealed his feelings about beating a great talent like Di Bella, who he believes is one of the best strikers in the world right now.

Prajanjai said:

"The last fight I won the kickboxing belt against [Jonathan] Di Bella. I was so happy and honored to fight one of the best strikers in the division and to have a second world title strap on my other shoulder."

The ONE Fight Night 28 card airs live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

