Two-sport king Superlek says he's never afraid to face the very best in ONE Championship: "Trust me, I can do it"

There's no mountain too high to climb for 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The Buriram native has continued to scale to new heights since joining the world's largest martial arts organization in 2019, racking up 15 victories from 16 appearances alongside multiple world title defenses and a historic achievement as a two-sport world champion last year.

While he's gone up against some tough opposition over the years, including the likes of Takeru Segawa, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, the two-division, two-sport world champion admits that he's never once been afraid of taking on the best in the business.

Speaking to Nickynachat at his gym recently, Superlek shared:

"I'm always confident, really, yes. Sometimes, when the team calls and says: 'Fight this guy.' I go for it. I accept it right away, and I talk to the team and tell them: 'Trust me, I can do it.'"

Superlek has a firefight lined up at ONE 172 in Japan

Superlek is scheduled to unify his bantamweight Muay Thai gold against interim king Nabil Anane at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

The young Algerian-Thai, who stepped in to replace 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 170, stunned the audience inside the sold-out Impact Arena last month with a first-round stoppage win over heavy-favorite Nico Carrillo to lay his hands on the division's provisional strap.

While he has a chance to pull one back against Superlek, it'll be far easier said than done for the lanky phenom.

Superlek has already stopped him once during their showdown at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023. If the first fight is anything to go by, the Kiatmoo9 Gym superstar should be in for another crushing win in Saitama next month.

Tickets for the blockbuster spectacle can be purchased here.

