"Two stupid mistakes on my part" - Liam Harrison points out his flaws in epic comeback win against Muangthai

Liam Harrison promises drama and excitement in each of his fights, though he had too much of that in his epic come-from-behind victory over Muangthai PK Saenchai a couple of years back.

The multi-time Muay Thai world champion faced the Thai pugilist inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2022 in a clash that had a knockout written all over it.

True enough, both men went ham, trading in the pocket and relying on their best weapons to outdo each other in their bantamweight Muay Thai fixture.

Of course, Harrison had the last laugh, with three quickfire knockdowns to leave 'The Lion City' with his hand raised, but Muangthai was moments away from a career-defining chapter in his career after he dropped the Leeds slugger twice inside the opening stanza.

Looking back at the juncture before he turned things around, Liam Harrison told the South China Morning Post:

"I remember thinking to myself: 'That was f***ing stupid.' Then, about time, when I got up, I was like here we go. It was just two stupid mistakes on my part."

"When I got up, I wasn't wobbled or anything, but it was sloppy defense. But, you see, when I woke up, my legs weren't wobbly anymore. At that point, I was like there's no point going technical again, let's just hit him and make it a brawl."

Watch the full interview here:

The No.5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender won the fight via TKO at 2:19, in a fight that has now been dubbed as the "craziest round in Muay Thai history."

Their duel was also named ONE's 2022 Muay Thai Fight of the Year. Additionally, 'Hitman' received a US$100,000 performance bonus for his miraculous victory.

Liam Harrison back in action at ONE 167

After suffering a lengthy layoff in his subsequent clash against Nong-O for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown, Liam Harrison is set for his comeback fight at ONE 167.

The Bad Company athlete's match against Japanese star Katsuki Kitano will go down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live in U.S. primetime for free.