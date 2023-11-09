Tye guarantees Ruotolo brothers will fight in MMA down the road: “We’re going to be mixing in with those guys”

With a pair of 26-pound gold resting on each of their shoulders, the Ruotolo brothers are eager to expand their resume within the martial arts realm.

Kade became the first to lay his hands on the coveted submission grappling prize with his heel hook submission win over Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October last year. The afro-haired athlete has defended his gold twice since his monumental win.

At ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, November 3, Tye joined his twin as one of four world champions of the discipline when he dominated Dagestani phenom Magomed Abdulkadirov to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

The Ruotolo brothers are more than willing to take on any name that dares attempt to grab their prized possessions when the time comes. But if that doesn’t happen anytime soon, they are keen to give mixed martial arts a go on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post following his win inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tye had this to say about what seems like an inevitable move to MMA soon.

He said:

“100 percent. That's what makes ONE Championship so cool. You know, you're not getting these fights anywhere else. You know. So. I know my brother and I, we've always had so much fight in our hearts.”

Watch the interview here:

“Ever since a young age, you know, we got put into jiu-jitsu when we were three years old. So that's always been our thing. You know, but we love fighting, and I guarantee you we're going to be mixing in with those guys real soon.”

The Ruotolo brothers would not be short of options in their respective divisions should they make the temporary move while keeping their submission grappling thrones warm and ready for the next challenge.

