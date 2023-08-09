Tye Ruotolo admits mom won’t approve ‘crazy’ idea of fighting Kade in ONE Championship

20-year-old submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo is widely considered one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters in the world today. There are but a few who can rival the American superstar on the mats.

However, one of the few capable of rivalling Tye’s jiu-jitsu prowess is his twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

The two brothers have long teased the possibility of facing each other in the Circle, but the 20-year-old admits it’s not the most popular idea at home, particularly with their mom.

In the official ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video post-event interviews last week, Ruotolo said:

“I know my mom’s not super stoked on the idea, but other than that I think it would be a good show for everyone and yeah it will be crazy.”

Luckily for Ruotolo, he won’t have to challenge Kade for his belt, because he could be getting his own strap not long from now.

Ruotolo battled no.2-ranked lightweight MMA fighter Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, winning via rear-naked choke within regulation time. After the fight, he was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus but more importantly, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said he had earned a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

An opponent for Ruotolo has yet to be determined.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.