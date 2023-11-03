Tye Ruotolo admits he thought about facing Kade for his lightweight strap: “I thought I was going to have to go and grab that one”

Since arriving in ONE Championship, both Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade have established themselves as two of the biggest names in submission grappling.

At just 20 years old, the twins have proven that they are two of the best competitors in the sport right now with huge potential to lead the way for years to come.

With their aggressive grappling styles, they’ve put on some of the biggest submission grappling contests under the ONE Championship banner, as the promotion looks to continue its dominance in the discipline on a global front.

After making his debut in May last year, Tye has proven his reputation for taking on any challengers, putting together a four-fight win streak inside the circle.

While the likes of his brother, Danielle Kelly, and Mikey Musumeci have all gone on to become submission grappling world champions in the promotion, Tye has had to remain patient for his shot at a title.

That opportunity has now arrived as at ONE Fight Night 16, he will face Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Having beaten the likes of Garry Tonon and Reinier de Ridder, the title shot has been long overdue for Ruotolo, to the point where he even started to question what lengths he would need to go to compete for a belt.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Tye Ruotolo jokingly stated that he was even debating moving down to the lightweight division for a clash between brothers:

“100 percent, yeah, the title shot is cool. I thought I was going to have to go and grab that one from [Kade Ruotolo].”

Ruotolo continued, speaking about his mindset ahead of this contest:

“You know, but yeah, I'm super stoked to get the opportunity and I'm feeling ready, confident and I’m ready for war.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.