Tye Ruotolo aims to ‘stay as busy as possible’ in ONE: “I want to compete next month, if I could”

As a late addition to the ONE Fight Night 13 card, Tye Ruotolo is looking to keep his momentum pushing forward by staying active.

Just several days before the event gets underway this Friday, August 4, Ruotolo was added to the card in a submission grappling battle versus No.2-ranked lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tye will look to secure his second win of the year, continuing his perfect streak under the ONE Championship banner.

Since arriving in ONE with his brother Kade, the Ruotolo brothers have been right at the forefront of the promotion’s progression into submission grappling.

By continuing to stay active under the ONE banner, putting on exciting contests each time they step inside the circle, the Ruotolos are hoping to keep on pushing submission grappling to new heights.

With his brother being one of two submission grappling world champions in ONE, Tye is looking to emulate his brother's success by racking up the wins.

Throughout his career, he has proven that he isn’t afraid of any challenge, regardless of size and skill set.

With Arslanaliev bringing his MMA base, and his Dagestani-bred grappling to the table, Tye Ruotolo is excited to test himself against another completely different challenge.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, he explained his reasons for competing at the card on such late notice:

"I'm super stoked to see the momentum that grappling has right now, and yeah, the plan is to stay as busy as possible, keep up the momentum. I want to compete next month, if I could.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.