Tye Ruotolo applauds Dagi Arslanaliev for taking short notice fight: “He’s a gamer, so I appreciate it”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tye Ruotolo joined the card as a late-notice addition on fight week.

Arriving at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, just days after his contest was announced, Ruotolo put on a show for the fans.

With another high-level performance inside the ring, the jiu-jitsu specialist once again proved his willingness to take on any challenges that are put in front of him.

Part of that credit also belongs to his opponent Dagi Arslanaliev, who stepped in to face one of the best grapplers in the world with just a few days' notice.

This was an opportunity for Arslanaliev to reheat his world-class arsenal and ground game. Unfortunately, he was unable to take Ruotolo’s momentum for himself.

With a swift submission win, Tye was able to continue his undefeated streak under the ONE Championship banner.

By staying busy and facing off with anyone willing to sign on the dotted line, Tye Ruotolo has been able to achieve the goal that he set for himself, a world championship shot in ONE.

Competing for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship next time he steps inside the circle, Tye will attempt to join his brother Kade at the top of the card.

Before he could get too carried away with his celebrations, Tye Ruotolo showed respect to his opponent for taking the match on such late notice.

In his post-event interviews, he thanked Arslanaliev for allowing him to compete in front of the fans in Bangkok:

“Stoked to get the match and feel his strength. You know he didn’t have to take the fight on short notice. But he did, and he showed up. He’s a gamer, so I appreciate it.”

North American viewers with an active Prime subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Prime Video.