Tye Ruotolo bares plan to take out New Wave Jiu-Jitsu 'one by one'

Tye Ruotolo wants to earn a shot at Gordon Ryan by working his way up against his teammates.

The grappling phenom will be back in action on Friday, May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 inside 1stBank Center in Colorado. There, he will face ONE middleweight world champion and New Wave Jiu-Jitsu guest trainee Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling contest.

Speaking to Kriel Ibarrola of The MMA Superfan, Tye Ruotolo shared his plan to take out Gordon Ryan's teammates, starting with De Ridder.

The 20-year-old said:

"The plan is to take down Reinier [de Ridder] and keep taking down all the New Wave guys and really work my way up to Gordon [Ryan]. So, one by one."

Ryan, considered to be one of the greatest no-gi competitors of all time, defeated Ruotolo's mentor, Andre Galvao, in the culmination of their heated rivalry last year. Later, Tye Ruotolo would call out 'The King' and they went back and forth on social media.

With his existing beef with Ryan, Ruotolo wants to earn a match with him through his skills on the mat instead of his social media presence. His method of choice is to win against New Wave Jiu-Jitsu competitors to prove that he means business.

Beating Reinier de Ridder will be a good first step. While more of an MMA grappler, De Ridder certainly has the skills to hang with the best in the grappling world. He proved it by pushing Andre Galvao to a draw in their meeting at ONE X last year, and he no doubt only got better after training with Gordon Ryan, John Danaher, and the rest of the team at New Wave Jiu-Jitsu.

Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

