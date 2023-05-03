Tye Ruotolo believes he’s safe from leg locks for now

At ONE Fight Night 10, Tye Ruotolo will return to the Circle with a huge match-up for grappling fans.

As a competitor who is always willing to test himself against the very best in the world regardless of weight, on May 5, he will take on the current ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Whilst Tye is the clear specialist in this contest, de Ridder is one of the most highly regarded grapplers competing in MMA.

With twelve submission wins on his MMA record, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is a dangerous opponent once the fight hits the mat, but the question this time around is how he will fare against one of the top no gi competitors in the world.

Though his opponent will have a size advantage, Tye Ruotolo is a master of technique and alongside his brother Kade, the Ruotolo brothers have become one of the biggest success stories in submission grappling over the last few years.

One aspect of the sport that they have both had to adapt to in recent years was the development of leg locks that started to become prominent in high-level competitions.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Tye Ruotolo spoke about how he has adapted to the developments that submission grappling has gone through in recent years:

“I think the leg locks are getting so advanced and I think there’s a few different principles to keep yourself safe that we figured out. As long as those don’t change, we should be safe. When those change, we got problems.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tye will face Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes