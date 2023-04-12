Tye Ruotolo in best shape heading into Reinier de Ridder match: “Make sure he drowns before I do”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Tye Ruotolo will step inside the circle for a submission grappling contest that fans have wanted to see for a long time.

On May 5, the No-Gi specialist will take on one of the best grapplers competing in MMA, the current ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Whilst Ruotolo would seemingly have an advantage when it comes to technique, the size difference between the two could act as a factor that levels the playing field.

This isn’t much of a concern for Ruotolo, though, as he is used to competing against larger opponents in openweight tournaments where he has had a lot of success.

One aspect of this contest that he has been specifically dedicating time to is his conditioning.

The Ruotolo twins are known for their aggressive grappling style that pushes the pace, constantly threatening submissions and making for entertaining matches.

With the contest taking place on ONE Championship’s debut event in the United States, live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the grappling sensation is cautious of competing at elevation against a larger man.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Tye Ruotolo spoke about his preparations:

“My brother and I pride ourselves on our cardio, so I definitely don’t want to show up there and get gassed out. It’s pretty hectic, so I gotta get out there early and make sure I do everything right and make sure he drowns before I do.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tye Ruotolo will take on Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes