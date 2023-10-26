Tye Ruotolo not concerned over added demand for title fight: “My brother and I have been dealing with pressure our whole lives”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Tye Ruotolo knows that competing for a world title entails added work and pressure. It is, however, something he is down to taking on.

The 20-year-old standout is currently right smack in such a situation as he girds for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok, where he will vie for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Tye Ruotolo is going up against Russian fighter Magomed Abdulkadirov, 32, in the co-headlining match at the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to onefc.com in an interview, the submission grappling ace shared that the pressure is definitely on but it has not stopped him from preparing the best way possible, much like what he has been doing throughout his combat sports journey along with his twin brother Kade Ruotolo.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“Yeah, the title is definitely obviously added pressure. But you know, my brother and I have been dealing with pressure our whole lives, and we’re pretty good at kind of negating it by now.”

A win at ONE Fight Night 16 will allow Tye Ruotolo to join the roster of ONE world champions, which includes his twin Kade, the promotion’s reigning lightweight submission grappling title holder. It will also be a realization of the goal he has set since he joined ONE last year.

Ruotolo has been undefeated in four fights to date in ONE, the latest coming just this past August over Dagi Arslanaliev of Turkey by way of submission (rear-naked choke).

Out to clip his world title push, meanwhile, is Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Prior to joining the promotion, the Dagestani fighter made his name in the European wrestling and grappling scene that saw him win a couple of titles.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.