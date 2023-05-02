Tye Ruotolo not too concerned about Reinier de Ridder’s strengths

Throughout his time spent competing under the ONE Championship banner, Tye Ruotolo has proven that he is not afraid of a challenge.

As one of the top competitors in the openweight brackets at the most prestigious tournaments in submission grappling, Tye is always happy to let his technique do the talking against any and all comers.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, he will compete in a high-profile contest with the current ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Whilst Tye is the clear specialist in this area competing solely in submission grappling, de Ridder is one of the most skilled grapplers in the MMA world with 12 wins on his record by way of submission.

On top of that, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has previously competed in a submission grappling contest with Tye’s coach at Atos Jiu-Jitsu, Andre Galvao.

At ONE X last year, their contest went to a draw but it did provide Tye Ruotolo with some information about his upcoming opponent.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, he said:

“If I’m being honest, I haven’t seen the match since it happened. I kind of remember how the match went. I know he’s lengthy, he’s got some good wrestling, and overall, he’s got a good game. I don’t really focus on my opponents too much, really whoever I fight. I focus on my own game. I make sure all my holes are closed and I make sure I’m the best version of myself. On that night, I think regardless of what he brings I should be able to take him out.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tye Ruotolo will face Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

