Tye Ruotolo confident he has the foundations to be an adept striker

Tye Ruotolo plans to prove he can be a well-rounded MMA fighter.

Tye, along with his twin brother Kade, has taken the submission grappling world by storm at the age of 20. Their next goal is to conquer the MMA world, which they plan to start within the next year. The Ruotolos are young enough to have time in hand to evolve as strikers, but people are questioning how long it will take.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ruotolo had this to say about developing his striking behind the scenes:

“A lot of jiujitsu guys are so used to pushing and pulling. So punches come off as a little slow, and there's no snap. But Kade and I are working behind the scenes. I think a lot of people are going to be surprised.”

Tye Ruotolo holds a ONE submission grappling record of 3-0, with wins against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, and ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. Ruotolo’s win against Tonon and Gafurov were secured inside the distance, leading to $50,000 performance bonuses from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Kade Ruotolo has been equally, if not more, successful than his twin brother. The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion holds four wins against Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, Matheus Gabriel, and Tommy Langaker. Kade’s win against Kurzhevwas, his only inside the distance, warranted a $50,000 performance bonus.

It’s unclear when the Ruotolo brothers plan to officially make their MMA debuts. With that said, the combat sports world will be watching as the young phenoms look to become worldwide superstars by securing MMA world titles.

