Tye Ruotolo confident he submits anyone ‘no matter what’

Tye Ruotolo doesn’t see himself facing any issues taking on the best of the best in the welterweight submission grappling roster of ONE Championship.

In fact, the 20-year-old superstar, now 4-0 at the Singapore-based organization, thinks that he can draw a tap from anyone around the 180-pound mark regardless of their approach or expected stylistic clash.

Speaking to ONE Championship following his win at ONE Fight Night 13, the twin brother of ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade admitted that he feels at his best when he’s competing around that weight category.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“So anyone at 180, I should be able to submit no matter what. Whether they come to defend or stall or whether they come to attack. So that’s the plan every time I step on the mats.”

It’s hard to argue with the American superstar on his belief, especially with the run he’s been enjoying under the ONE banner thus far.

After debuting with a successful submission win over Garry Tonon at lightweight, the Atos representative drew a tap from former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov via armbar at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Then, at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s on-ground debut show in the United States, he earned a dominant win at middleweight versus Reinier de Ridder.

At ONE Fight Night 13 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this past Friday, August 4, Tye Ruotolo returned to his more natural competition weight, and he showed why he’s the best in that category with a rear-naked choke victory over Dagi Arslanaliev.

The win bagged him a US$50,000 performance bonus and a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title with an opponent that will be confirmed further down the line.

Relive his epic win via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to North American fans.