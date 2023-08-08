Tye Ruotolo crosses entry off his bucket list after winning at legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Submission sensation Tye Ruotolo was thrilled for the opportunity to cross competing at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium off his bucket list.

ONE Fight Night 13 saw the return of Tye Ruotolo as he sought his fourth-straight win since signing with the promotion in 2022. Standing in his way of that task was lightweight knockout artist Dagi Arslanaliev.

In the end, it only took Ruotolo under three minutes to score a submission victory over the Turkish standout. During his post-fight interview, Ruotolo was happy to add another finish to his record and was appreciative of the opportunity to compete inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“I wanted to bring the sub, stoked to get it, and it’s just an honor to be here, I always wanted to compete here since I saw my brother and get to check that off the bucket list.”

With an undefeated record and a 75% finish rate, Tye Ruotolo is more than deserving of a ONE world title opportunity. The only problem is, the current lightweight submission grappling world champion just so happens to be his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo.

Though the two brothers have been on a collision course for some time, their inevitable superfight will have to wait as Tye Ruotolo is expected to challenge for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title. The announcement was made by Mitch Chilson at ONE Fight Night 13.

No official details have been released regarding who Ruotolo will face, but the IBJJF world champion did call for a clash with Pedro Marinho. Who would you like to see him compete against for the welterweight world title?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.