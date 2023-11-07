Tye Ruotolo dares all challengers to take away his welterweight submission grappling throne: “I got a hit list”

Since his debut in ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo has held up his reputation for taking on the biggest and best challenges that are put in front of him.

Putting a win streak together inside the Circle, he has competed against some of the biggest names in the promotion with the hopes of growing the sport.

With victories over the likes of Garry Tonon and Reinier de Ridder, Ruotolo isn’t just proving himself as one of the best in the world today, he’s proving that he won’t back down from anyone.

Fans of elite submission grappling already knew this about the 20-year-old prodigy who often competes in the open weight brackets where his skills do the talking for him against larger opponents.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Ruotolo finally secured the accomplishment that he has been chasing down since he arrived at ONE Championship.

Defeating Magomed Abdulkadirov at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he claimed the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship to become the fourth grappling titleholder in the history of the promotion.

Now that he has reached the top of the welterweight division, Ruotolo is in no rush to slow down from seeking out all challengers who want a shot at the champ.

In an interview with ONE Championship after the contest, he made it clear that he intends to be a defending champion that proves his status at every opportunity available:

“Now, I got a hit list. Anyone who wants the belt can take it from me, I got it now. Let’s go.”

If finding match-ups was difficult in the past given the reputation of Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade, he now has a world championship to entice potential opponents with.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.