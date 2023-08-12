Tye Ruotolo enjoys fighting in Asia, wants in on ONE’s upcoming Singapore card

Twenty-year-old submission sensation Tye Ruotolo hopes he will be one of the fighters heading back to Singapore for ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Tye Rutolo is fresh off an impressive submission victory over Turkish knockout artist Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Rutolo secured his fourth-straight win and improved his finish rate to an incredible 75%. Despite just recently competing, Ruotolo hopes to make a relatively quick turnaround and compete at ONE’s absolutely stacked event scheduled for September 29.

Speaking about a potential return to Singapore with the South China Morning Post, Rutolo said:

“I’ve been there once, yeah Singapore was epic. Super stoked on it. All of Asia that I’ve been to I’ve enjoyed. Yeah it’s been a while since I’ve been back to Singapore so I’m looking forward to going back.”

ONE Championship returns to Lion City next month with four massive women’s fights, none bigger than the showdown between top-ranked contenders Stamp Fairtex and South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee. The pair will step into the main event spotlight for an interim ONE atomweight world title clash.

If you missed Tye Ruotolo’s big win, or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

And don’t forget to tune in on September 29th as the women of ONE Championship take over for a series of can’t-miss fights inside the promotion’s home away from home, Singapore Indoor Stadium.