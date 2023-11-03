Tye Ruotolo ‘excited to perform’ versus Dagestani Magomed Abdulkadirov: “He’s a tough individual no matter what”

American submission grappling ace Tye Ruotolo is excited to mix it up against veteran Dagestani fighter Magomed Abdulkadirov. He is expecting a tough contest that will test him thoroughly.

The two grapplers will dispute the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. It is the co-headlining match of the event, which is set to take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the 20-year-old Atos standout relayed that he sees Magomed Abdulkadirov taking the fight to him, something that he is looking forward to as he wants to give fans an engaging match:

“Yeah he's a tough individual no matter what, you know? So I'm expecting a tough opponent, no matter what. I'm excited to perform against a game opponent like Magomed.”

Watch the interview below:

Tye Ruotolo has always targeted to get a shot at a submission grappling world title since joining ONE last year. He loudly staked his claim for one by winning all of his four fights to date in the promotion, earning hefty performance bonuses along the way.

His most recent win came in August, when he defeated Turkish opponent Dagi Arslanaliev by submission (rear-naked choke) early in the contest.

A win at ONE Fight Night 16 will allow Tye Ruotolo to join his twin brother and reigning lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo in the promotion’s crew of world titleholders.

Magomed Abdulkadirov, 32, meanwhile, is out to see his world champion aspirations through in his very first outing in ONE Championship. He has sharpened his submission skills by long competing in the wrestling and grappling circuit in Europe, where he had considerable success.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.