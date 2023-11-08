Tye Ruotolo eyeing London visit to learn Muay Thai and teach jiu-jitsu to Jonathan Haggerty: “We can get him ready for MMA”

Tye Ruotolo is one of many martial artists under the ONE Championship banner who has spoken about wanting to test himself in a new discipline at some point in his career.

Since their arrival in the promotion, the Ruotolo brothers have established themselves as two of the best competitors that submission grappling has to offer.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Tye was able to join his brother Kade in becoming one of four submission grappling world champions in ONE Championship. Defeating Magomed Abdulkadirov with a unanimous decision, it was another great night for the Ruotolo brothers, who are still so young in their careers despite everything they have achieved.

Throughout their run with the promotion, they have spoken about an interest in one day competing in MMA by dedicating some time to brushing up their striking skills. They aren’t the only ones either, with Tye sharing the card with double champion Jonathan Haggerty this past weekend.

After stopping Fabricio Andrade to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, ‘The General’ set his sights on a second fight with ‘Wonder Boy’ under the MMA ruleset.

With aspirations to become a three sport world champion, Haggerty hopes to compete in MMA sooner rather than later, and Tye Ruotolo hopes to use this to advantage.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he spoke about the possibility of exchanging knowledge with the Brit to help each other prepare for MMA:

“I see Haggerty said he wanted to do an MMA fight coming up. So that would be cool, if we get over there, do some Muay Thai with him, and maybe we can work some jiu-jitsu and get him ready for MMA.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.