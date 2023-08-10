Tye Ruotolo feels Dagi Arslanaliev ‘didn’t come to attack’ during battle at ONE Fight Night 13

Since signing with ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo has spoken a lot about growing the sport of submission grappling and the platform that the promotion has provided for him to do so.

On top of featuring the best competitors in the world competing alongside elite martial artists from various disciplines, ONE’s submission grappling ruleset prioritizes action over anything else.

With the contest being awarded to the more aggressive competitor who displays aggression, attack, and a submission-hunting game, should the match go to a time limit, ONE Championship hopes to make the sport a more engaging watch for fans that might be new to the sport.

The Ruotolo brothers have been great standard bearers for this exact sentiment with their high pace, submission-chaining styles that make for exciting matchups.

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tye returned to the circle to look for another win, securing a submission finish over MMA specialist Dagi Arslanaliev. Pushing the action from the start, Ruotolo ended up tapping his foe not once but twice after a brief period of confusion, showing his determination to get the finish by any means necessary.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post after the matchup, Tye Ruotolo reflected on his performance and how it was affected by his opponent trying to counter him rather than looking for his own threats.

He said:

“All the respect to Dagi, but you know when he came in, he didn’t really come to attack either.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.