Tye Ruotolo felt ‘all the passion’ in legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Days before ONE Fight Night 13 got underway, Tye Ruotolo joined the card as a late-notice addition.

Wanting to stay active under the ONE banner, the jiu-jitsu specialist was itching to get back in there after his win at ONE Fight Night 10 in May. Drawing another MMA specialist, Tye Ruotolo was matched up with Dagi Arslanaliev, giving the card a second submission grappling contest.

Securing the victory in less than three minutes, Ruotolo showed once again that he is willing to take on any challenge put in front of him.

Ruotolo's plan to stay active paid off for him at ONE Fight Night 13 as he earned himself a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship following the highlight-reel win.

However, that wasn’t his only motivation for taking this matchup under the ONE Championship banner.

Echoed by Mikey Musumeci, who defended his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship in the co-main event, Ruotolo saw it as an honor to represent his sport in one of martial arts’ most iconic venues. At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, both Ruotolo and Musumeci put on a show for the fans and received a great reception in response.

In his post-event interview, Tye Ruotolo reflected on his experience of competing at Lumpinee and what he felt when he stepped inside the ring:

“So legendary, you know I love these little venues with all the passion. You could tell this crowd really loves fighting.”

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card is available to watch back via replay for North Americans via Amazon Prime Video.