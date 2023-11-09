Tye Ruotolo gives props to ‘tough’ Magomed Abdulkadirov: “He came prepared and did well”

Newly crowned ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo had nothing but good things to say about his ONE Fight Night 16 opponent, Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, fans were treated to a history-making moment as the 20-year-old grappling prodigy captured the inaugural welterweight grappling title with a stellar performance against the Dagestani-wrestling standout.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his big win, Tye Ruoloto was nothing, but complimentary toward his opponent in The Land of Smiles:

“Anyone we’re facing on this platform is going to be tough,” Ruotolo said. “This is the best of the best you know and yeah, I'm stoked to have a good performance against him. He came prepared and I think he did well.”

Watch the full interview below:

Magomed Abdulkadirov may have come up short in his promotional debut, but he still managed to take Ruotolo to the limit, something Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, and Dagi Arslanaliev failed to do when they stepped inside the circle with the Atos product.

Tye Ruotolo is now a perfect 5-0 since signing with ONE Championship in 2022. The IBJFF world champion plans on one day adding MMA gold to his resume, but first, he will sit back and let his brother and fellow ONE world champion, Kade Ruotolo take the lead when it comes to strapping on the four-ounce gloves.

