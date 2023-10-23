Tye Ruotolo hopeful Tawanchai vs. Superbon becomes an instant classic: “I want to see a good fight”

On November 3, Tye Ruotolo is set to return to the circle in the biggest matchup of his tenure at ONE Championship to date.

During his run with the promotion, the 20-year-old competitor has proved his eagerness to challenge himself in high-profile contests.

Whether he’s facing Garry Tonon on his debut or meeting ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10, Tye has taken on any and all challengers that ONE Championship puts in front of him.

Next time out, however, there is more on the line than simply showcasing his skills to the ever-growing fan base of the grappling art.

At ONE Fight Night 16 next month, Tye will look to join his brother Kade as a submission grappling world champion in the promotion.

Facing Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE submission grappling welterweight world title, the card features two title fights at the top of the evening that are sure to close the show in style.

At the following event, ONE Fight Night 17, one of the most anticipated matchups of the year will finally take place after it was scheduled and postponed from ONE Fight Night 15.

In the main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will face his toughest test to date when he defends his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Tye Ruotolo spoke about the high-stakes nature of that contest and why he is being forced to sit on the fence with his prediction:

“So anytime, you get to see the best of the best going at it with each other, I don't know what to expect. I couldn't even give you an answer. I want to see a good fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.