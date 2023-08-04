Tye Ruotolo hopes ‘aggressive’ Dagi Arslanaliev comes at him at ONE Fight Night 13

Submission specialist Tye Ruotolo hopes that his ONE Fight Night 13 opponent, Dagi Arslanaliev, brings the fight this Friday night.

Ruotolo enters the bout riding a three-fight win streak with wins over some truly impressive names including Garry Tonon, former ONE world champion Marat Gafurov, and reigning middleweight world titleholder Reinier de Ridder.

Next, he’ll attempt to add Turkish finisher Dagi Arslanaliev to his hit list as the two are set to square off in a submission showdown inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Tye Ruotolo spoke with the South China Morning Post to discuss what he expects from his upcoming opponent:

"Makes it beautiful to watch if you do it correctly, right? Otherwise, I don't like to watch boring matches. No one does, you know,” Ruotolo said. “To lose, lose for everyone, you know. So yeah, it's all about finding the right matchup, guys that want to come at you. So I'm hoping that Dagi, for sure I think he's going to come at me.”

Watch the interview below:

After amassing an impressive 9-2 record in his mixed martial arts career, Dagi Arslanaliev will make his submission grappling debut with ONE Championship. Thus far, the No. 2 ranked lightweight contender has a stellar 100% finish rate inside the circle, with all but two of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Without being able to use his iconic power to get the job done on Friday night, can Dagi Arslanaliev score a win over Tye Ruotolo or is it just a matter of time before the IBJJF world champion gets his hand raised for the fourth-straight time?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.