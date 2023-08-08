Tye Ruotolo ‘humbly’ suggests he’s the top pound-for-pound grappler at the minute

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tye Ruotolo dropped another statement performance on the global stage of ONE Championship and showed why he’s one of the best in the business.

Accepting a short-notice fight against Dagi Arslanaliev barely a week before the August 4 bill inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the 20-year-old proved that he’s ever-ready to take out any challenges with a deep rear-naked choke at the 2:39 mark of the single 10-minute round.

Following appearances against Marat Gafurov, Garry Tonon, and Reinier de Ridder in different weight classes, he admits that the welterweight mark of 185 pounds is where he remains the most lethal. Adding on to that, the twin brother of Kade feels like he could be the pound-for-pound best at that mark.

Tye Ruotolo told ONE Championship:

“You know, in the most humble way possible, for sure. I don’t think there’s anyone around my size that can beat me, and I think I can beat guys way bigger than me too. So pound-for-pound a hundred percent.”

He is not one to brag, though. The humble lifelong martial artist has spent years and fought the very best to be one of the leading superstars of the discipline in modern-day history.

Already a three-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and the youngest competitor at the ADCC world championships, Tye Ruotolo’s win over Arslanaliev last week in Bangkok, Thailand, earned him a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Relive his epic win at ONE Fight Night 13 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to North American fans.