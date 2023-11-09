Tye Ruotolo laments inability to get submission win: “My opponent didn’t give me a lot of opportunity”

ONE Fight Night 16 was another showcase night for the world-class grappling styles that Kade and Tye Ruotolo bring to the table each and every time.

With ONE Championship looking to put submission grappling on the biggest platform it has ever received, the promotion has committed to growing the sport in recent years.

Alongside signing world class competitors to share the card with the best fighters in other disciplines, ONE developed a ruleset that it hopes will make the sport more viewer friendly.

Favoring aggression and submission attempts over control, the Ruotolo brothers have been the leading lights for this particular style.

With their high pace and ability to chain together attacks, both grappling prodigies are nightmare match-ups for any competitor that can easily find themselves competing out of a defensive shell.

This was no different this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where Tye became the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

His opponent, Magomed Abdulkadirov, was unable to threaten with his own offense thanks to the constant output from Ruotolo.

To that point, it made it more difficult for Tye Ruotolo to find the submission victory because of his opponent not opening up in the contest.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he spoke about his take on how the match-up played out and how he was unable to find a finish this time around under the ONE Championship banner:

“I'm pretty happy for sure. I did my best, you know, when I go out there, that's all I can do is do my best. And I'm always happy when I get the submission of course, you know, that's always my goal and I step on the mat, but my opponent didn't give me a lot of opportunity.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.