Tye Ruotolo is lit heading into ONE Fight Night 10 match with Reinier de Ridder

BJJ superstar Tye Ruotolo is feeling the buzz as his upcoming match against Reinier de Ridder quickly approaches.

This year, the 20-year-old submission hunter got his wish of facing one of the best pound-for-pound grapplers in ONE Championship. As such, he’s stoked to get the ball rolling as soon as possible, counting down the days until they finally square off inside the cage at the 1stBank Center in Colorado this Friday.

This week, Tye took to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself and his twin brother Kade, grinning ear-to-ear on the mountain banks of Denver, and along with it, sent the following heartfelt message to his fans:

“Honored and excited to be a part of @onechampionship first show here in the US! This debut is long over due and I’m excited for the fans in the US to see the most entertaining platform in the world. The card is stacked with 3 title fights and a huge roster of the baddest strikers on the planet."

"My match is against RDR, a decorated double champ with a good darce apparently. Let’s see who’s is better 🔥 Watch on @primevideo May 5th.”

The California native means business this Friday, determined to level up his game against a top black belt from Holland. Although he’s considered the underdog, Tye Ruotolo may be onto something here.

He’s aggressive from the onset, fast-paced, well-conditioned, and a difficult athlete to submit. Moreover, he brings a nuanced version of jiu-jitsu which Reinier de Ridder is not privy to, which can cause some major problems for the Dutchman in the early minutes of the 10-minute bout.

He’s used to starting off slow and working his way up to a submission. However, seeing how his last MMA fight against Anatoly Malykhin proved difficult, de Ridder might be in for a rude awakening if he doesn’t match Tye’s aggression from the get-g.

This makes it an even more compelling grappling match. Will Reinier de Ridder have the right mindset going in or will he be hesitant to take risks and avoid injury?

Find out this Friday, May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which will be aired live in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

