Tye Ruotolo looks forward to getting a match with “keyboard warrior” Gordon Ryan

Tye Ruotolo wants a payoff match against Gordon Ryan instead of going back-and-forth on social media.

The teenage grappling phenom famously called out Ryan, which went on for a bit after the multi-time BJJ world champion responded. Ryan is known for his talents on the mats, but his use of social media to promote his fights is legendary in its own right.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Tye Ruotolo addressed his online beef with Gordon Ryan, saying:

“I’m not a big fan of the whole online bickering, I’m not great at that whole part. I know I should be to sell more fights and stuff for sure, but Gordon [Ryan] he doesn’t end. He’s definitely a keyboard warrior, I think is the term. I’m just going to let him do his thing online. If he says something too disrespectful, we’ll check him in person. But until then, I’m just going to keep gaining weight and get the match with Gordon. I’m excited for that one.”

A match between the two grappling heroes will definitely be monumental for the sport, but considering their weight difference, it might take some time for Tye Ruotolo to gain a bit more weight to make it a more even matchup in terms of size. The fact that Gordon Ryan is not currently signed to ONE Championship may also be a factor to consider when imagining this dream matchup.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5th, Tye Ruotolo will give a preview of how he handles a massive size disadvantage when he takes on ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling contest. The event will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be ONE Championship’s first-ever live event in the United States.

Reinier de Ridder will look to show the world how well an MMA grappler and BJJ black belt like him can match up against a true superstar of the sport in Ruotolo. Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo aims to prove that technique trumps size in grappling.

This battle of size versus technique will be one of the key matches at ONE Fight Night 10 that fans shouldn’t miss. All the matches will be broadcast live and free to fans in North America on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

