Tye Ruotolo would love openweight submission grappling tournament in ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo is always one to push past his limits, weight classes and all.

The youngest IBJJF world champion has no problems facing off against bigger and more experienced grapplers, and he’ll prove that once more when he faces Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

Though he’s a natural lightweight, Ruotolo’s submission grappling match against de Ridder will be fought at middleweight.

The 20-year-old will also need to put on 35 pounds of muscle if he plans to make ONE Championship’s middleweight limit of 205 pounds.

Nevertheless, Tye Ruotolo has always expressed confidence that he can build that much weight, and has proposed a grand idea to help submission grappling grow further under ONE Championship.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom said that he’d love for ONE Championship to stage an openweight submission grappling tournament.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“That would be really really cool. I think it’s definitely something that will help grow the sport of jiu-jitsu, for sure. It definitely gives more content and a good platform for MMA fans and even people that don’t know jiu-jitsu to learn more about the sport and understand what it’s about.”

His upcoming match against Reinier de Ridder could provide what an openweight match would look like since it won’t be the first time that Ruotolo will be fighting outside lightweight’s 170-pound limit.

Ruotolo took on former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov in a 180-pound catchweight bout at ONE on Prime Video 5. Despite fighting out of his natural weight class, Ruotolo displayed maturity beyond his years and submitted Gafurov with a perfectly executed armbar.

ONE Fight Night 10 is set for May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be broadcast live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

