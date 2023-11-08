Tye Ruotolo plans to ‘fix’ his game after Magomed Abdulkadirov survived his submissions: “I should have been able to finish”

Tye Ruotolo successfully claimed the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title last week but shared that his game needed more tinkering after he was unable to finish opponent Magomed Abdulkadirov.

The 20-year-old Atos standout became the latest addition to the roster of ONE world champions after beating Dagestani fighter Abdulkadirov by unanimous decision in their grappling title clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

Ruotolo was dominant in the 10-minute showdown at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, presenting Magomed Abdulkadirov with varying looks that kept the Russian constantly guessing and on the defensive.

The American jiu–jitsu ace tried to go for a finish late in the contest but was not able to complete it. Just the same, his dominance early on was enough to swing the win his way.

While happy to have claimed the victory, sans the submission finish he was looking for, Tye Ruotolo feels his game is still not where he wants it to be.

He shared during the post-fight press conference:

“I tried to get on the head, tried to get on the arm, tried to show as many submissions as I could.”

“And realistically, I should have been able to finish all of those. I got a couple little things I need to fix in the lab. And when I come back, make sure no one can last with me, no matter what.”

Check out what he had to say below:

The victory at ONE Fight Night 16 allowed Tye Ruotolo to join the company of his twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

It also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri SItyodtong, his fourth incentive-winning showing in five fights so far in the promotion.

Tye Ruotolo is now looking forward to defending his newly won world title against all comers while also training his sights on also competing in mixed martial arts at some point in the future.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.