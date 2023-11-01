Tye Ruotolo predicts ‘super tough fight’ against Dagestani Magomed Abdulkadirov: “I know he’s a gamer”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Tye Ruotolo will look to take his rightful place at the top of the card in ONE Championship by being crowned as a world champion.

Ever since he first stepped foot inside the circle, working his way towards securing the gold was always a primary focus for the 20-year-old competitor. With his brother Kade already reaching the top as the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Tye will look to join him with a victory on Friday, November 3.

Stepping inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium once again, Ruotolo will finally get the opportunity to compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Looking to deny him this moment is an opponent that will be making his ONE Championship debut with a huge opportunity to shake up the entire weight class with a victory.

Coming out of Dagestan, it’s no surprise that Magomed Abdulkadirov is known for his resilience and mindset that will see him compete until his very last breath. Making his name across Europe, he will look to prove on fight night that he deserves to be considered as one of the best in the world and he has the perfect matchup to do just that.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo spoke about his reaction to finding out who he would be facing for the inaugural title:

“I didn't recognize his name at first. But then I did some research and started looking at some, and I read and I knew who he was, so I just didn't really recognize his name.”

Upon recognizing his opponent, Ruotolo said that he knew what to expect from this contest in terms of the Russian not arriving simply to make up the numbers:

"So I know he's a gamer. I know he's capable of giving me a super, super tough fight, so I'm not underestimating him one bit."

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.