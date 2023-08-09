Tye Ruotolo prepared to axe any contender in his way of gold: “I want to take down all the guys”

Submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo is ready to embark on a new mission in ONE Championship next.

The American athlete pushed his promotional resume to 4-0 with a delightful rear-naked choke win over Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, August 4.

With the highlight-reel win, he earned a cool US$50,000 performance bonus and an opportunity to compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

As one of the leading names in the discipline at the largest martial arts organization on the planet, the chance to compete for the biggest prize in the sport didn't surprise him.

With the opportunity, Tye Ruotolo feels he is more than ready to stake his claim as the best in the business around the welterweight mark of the sport.

Speaking to South China Morning Post inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium after his victory on the August 4 bill, one-half of the Ruotolo twins admitted he's geared up for his next career-defining fight in the promotion.

The 20-year-old said:

“I want to take down all the guys who think they can beat me at 185 or even in the vicinity.”

Watch the interview here:

Of course, sometimes it's easier to make claims than to back them up.

But that statement does not apply when an athlete like Tye Ruotolo is thrown into the conversation. His triumph over Dagestani-based Arslanaliev on short notice shows why one should never underestimate his grappling prowess.

Relive his win at ONE Fight Night 13 via replay, available to North American fans on Amazon Prime Video.