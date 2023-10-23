Tye Ruotolo prepared to use ‘crazy submissions’ off his back against Magomed Abdulkadirov’s Dagestani style top pressure

BJJ sensation Tye Ruotolo is ready to bust out some crazy submissions when he heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for his first shot at ONE Championship gold.

On November 3, ONE will bring another epic event to Thailand featuring not one, but two massive world title tilts, including a champion vs. champion showdown in the main event, pitting bantamweight MMA champ Fabricio Andrade against bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

But first, fans will witness the crowning of the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion as Tye Ruotolo is set to square off with Russian standout Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan ahead of fight night, Tye Ruotolo shared some details on his game plan should he find himself on his back at any point during the matchup.

“If I don't take him down, and I have got to change up the game plan, then we're going to be seeing buggy chokes from the back and all the crazy submissions that I can fire from the guard,” Ruotolo said.

A winner of four straight inside the Circle, Tye Ruotolo has managed to earn finishes against some of the toughest grapplers under the ONE banner, including Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon, former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov, and No. 2 ranked lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev.

Hoping to end Ruotolo's impressive streak will be Magomed Abdulkadirov, a name that fight fans may not be terribly familiar with, but that does not make him any less dangerous. Capturing gold at the European ADCC Trials in 2015, Abdulkadirov has already proven himself as a competitor who can hang with the best in the world.

Will the Russian debutant shock the world and claim ONE Championship gold? There’s only one way to find out.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.