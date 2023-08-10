Tye Ruotolo promises to deliver a ‘sick show’ for inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling title match

After earning a shot to vie for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, American phenom Tye Ruotolo promised to deliver a topnotch show for fight fans.

The Atos standout got the welcome news of the title shot after streaking to his fourth straight victory at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

Tye Ruotolo made short work of Turkish opponent Dagi Arslanaliev, winning by submission through a rear-naked choke a quarter into their 10-minute showdown.

Immediately following his victory, it was announced that the 20-year-old grappling ace earned a spot for the welterweight submission grappling world title fight that ONE Championship is setting up.

In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Tye Ruotolo reiterated his excitement over the development and cannot wait for it to go down, saying:

“You know it’s gonna be a sick, sick show just like that. It’s just finding the right opponents you know and making the fight happen.”

Check out the interview below:

As far as possible opponents, top of mind for Tye Ruotolo are Pedro Marinho and Izaak Michell, who he considers as two of the toughest fighters in the sport right now.

26-year-old Marinho is a jiu-jitsu black belt from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an IBJJF World No-Gi champion. Australia's Michell, 24, is also a No-Gi world champion known for his innovative approach to the grappling game.

Competing for a world title will afford Ruotolo an opportunity to join ONE Championship’s roster of world champions, which includes his twin brother Kade, who is the ONE lightweight submission grappling king.

Replay of Ruotolo’s latest victory over Dagi Arslanaliev and the rest of the action at ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.