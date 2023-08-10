Tye Ruotolo proud to “represent the jiu-jitsu community the best way possible” against Dagi Arslanaliev

Tye Ruotolo was grateful for the opportunity to once again represent the jiu-jitsu community and deliver another impressive submission victory at ONE Fight Night 13.

Making his debut inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Tye Ruotolo scored his fourth-straight win under the ONE banner, securing a submission victory over Turkish knockout artist Dagi Arslanaliev just past the two-and-a-half minute mark.

Speaking with the promotion after his spectacular win, the 20-year-old submission standout showed his appreciation for the support of the BJJ community, saying:

“It means the most to me. To have a good performance and represent the jiu-jitsu community the best way possible is all I really wanna do so I’m stoked to make that happen tonight and I’m grateful for all the support and I’m ready to keep pushing.”

Watch the full interview below:

As a result of his most recent victory, Tye Ruotolo will compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship. No other details have been provided as of yet, but should Ruotolo come out on top in his first ONE world title match, he will stand tall alongside his brother, Kade Ruotolo as dueling world champions.

Tye Ruotolo’s victory comes less than two months removed from Kade Ruotolo’s impressive unanimous decision win over Tommy Langaker at ONE: Fight Night 11. Like his brother, it was his fourth-straight win in ONE.

The brothers now have a combined eight wins and five finishes dating back to their dual debuts at ONE 157 last year.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.