Tye Ruotolo ready for ‘crazy’ submission grappling match with Reinier de Ridder

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Tye Ruotolo will make his third appearance inside the circle.

As one of the best no gi grapplers on the planet, Tye is right at the forefront of helping to make ONE Championship the new home for elite grapplers all over the world.

By putting the sport's best competitors right alongside the top martial arts in multiple disciplines, ONE is pushing the sport to new heights and the Ruotolo twins are a big part of this.

For the promotion’s first ever event in the United States, it's set up one of the biggest submission grappling contests that has ever taken place inside the circle. Live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Tye Ruotolo will face one of the best grapplers in MMA, current middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder .

The two men have been going back and forth on social media for some time. On May 5, they will come face-to-face, with de Ridder putting his grappling skills to the test against a truly elite specialist.

With both men’s exciting styles and large profiles in their respective sports, this is sure to deliver a classic matchup that is worthy of its place on this historic event.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Tye spoke about his own anticipation for the upcoming contest:

“You know, it’s a big task, so I’m excited to perform for sure with Reinier [de Ridder]. I think the match is going to be crazy.”

Tye will take on Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

