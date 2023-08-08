Tye Ruotolo reveals he expected lightweight contender Dagi Arslanaliev to be ‘tough and strong’

Sublime ONE Championship grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo is quickly coming into his own in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and after his latest bout in the squared circle, there’s no doubt he is one of the hottest grapplers in the world today.

Ruotolo battled No.2-ranked lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video last Friday. After an interesting start to the ground war, Ruotolo’s brilliance shone through as he tapped Arslanaliev out – once to a heel hook, but when the referee failed to stop the bout, Ruotolo again tapped him out to a rear-naked choke.

In the official ONE Fight Night 13 post-event interview backstage, Ruotolo said he got exactly what he expected against Arslanaliev.

The 20-year-old phenom said:

“Yeah for sure [he was tough]. Anyone from Dagestan is gonna be tough and strong. So yeah, a lot of respect for him.”

Ruotolo’s performance was so impressive, it earned him yet another $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. But not only that, it was also announced shortly after that Ruotolo will be competing for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in his next fight.

Can Ruotolo follow in the footsteps of his twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion? We will soon find out.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.